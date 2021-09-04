Hokies football defeats No. 10 UNC 17-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies football team defeated the No. 10 University of North Carolina Tar Heels 17-10 as Lane Stadium welcomed back Blacksburg.

Braxton Burmeister threw and ran each for a touchdown to help the Hokie tally.

The Hokies’ defense held strong, getting to North Carolina QB Sam Howell for three interceptions and only allowing 208 yards in the air Friday night.

