NAACP Roanoke Branch hosts 4th drive-thru voter registration event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shouts of “bake sale” could be heard down Melrose Avenue Saturday, as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its fourth annual drive-thru voter event.

The branch’s youth council held a bake sale at the event, but Saturday was not just about sweets and treats; it was about helping residents exercise their right to vote in upcoming elections.

“That’s what we stand in hopes of. Getting people registered, education and then participating in the process by voting,” said NAACP Roanoke Branch President Brenda Hale.

For the fourth year, the Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP held its voter registration event.

Hale said it’s important for residents to vote in all elections, not just presidential elections.

“It’s important for you to do this because we are all their constituents and our voices matter.”

“Every vote counts. So if we’re able to be out here and we’re able to get these people registered to vote as early as possible, then that’s more of a chance for them to vote once the polls open and the more people that vote, the more people have a say in what happens in America and we’re just thankful we’re able to give people that opportunity,” said NAACP Roanoke Branch Youth Council President, Christion Bryant.

Bryant said having the youth council involved with the event helps the chapter grow as a whole and it’s important to have a presence in the community.

For more information on the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP, you can head to its Facebook here.

