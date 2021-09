Forest, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County lost its game with Bristol, Tennessee High this week because of COVID. Likewise for Jefferson Forest who had its game with Staunton River canceled, so the Cougars and Cavaliers quickly decided to play each other.

Pulaski County improves to 2 and 0 with the 49-16 win over JF.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.