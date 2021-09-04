Return of students helps longtime Blacksburg bar get back to business

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech held its home opener Friday night, coming out with a 17-10 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The return of students has provided a boost to local businesses, including longtime downtown bar the Hokie House.

Hokie House has been a part of the Blacksburg community since 1966. The traditional gameday bar is usually packed with people, but operations looked much different in 2020.

“Gamedays were always tough. A lot of people would come in during the COVID year and they want to celebrate when they get a touchdown and get up and cheer, but you couldn’t do that,” said General Manager David Copeland.

Health restrictions limited the bar to around 20% capacity. There was also no bar service; it was mainly table service and to go. Copeland says they got through the year with a lot of community support.

They are also hoping to get further support from the thousands of students who are back on campus.

“Us being a college bar, our primary customers are going to be college students. It’s nice that they’re back and in classes and in person and the town is back to being full, it definitely keeps our doors open.”

Hokie House will be operating at full capacity and Copeland says it is a positive that the majority of students on campus who might go to the bar are vaccinated.

