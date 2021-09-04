Advertisement

Roanoke’s Festival in the Park returns after COVID delays

Roanoke's Festival in the Park returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Roanoke's Festival in the Park returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Festival in the Park was delayed twice because of COVID-19, but no longer. Now in its 53rd year, the popular event returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Festival Executive Director Skip Brown says it’s been 869 days since Festival’s last concert. Organizers are ready to put that break behind them, with what they’re confident will be a safe and enjoyable event.

“We cancelled 2020 because of COVID. We cancelled 2021 Memorial Day because of COVID,” Brown told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon. “It’s hard to believe it’s been that long since we were here. “

The wait is almost over.

On Friday afternoon, crews were unloading equipment and setting up the sound system, preparing for a line-up that includes fan favorite ‘1964 the Tribute’ on Sunday night.

Saturday’s headliner is ‘Leonid and Friends,’ a highly-regarded band from Russia that started out playing covers of songs by the group Chicago.

“They’re on an 85-city tour right now, which is just remarkable,” Brown said, “so we’re just thrilled to have them and the interest has been very surprising.”

Festival organizers say they are encouraging a common sense approach to COVID, asking people to enjoy the show while maintaining social distancing.

Organizers say they are thrilled with the weather forecast, which is shaping up as a picture-perfect weekend for the return of Festival in the Park.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
First grow store opens in Bedford County
Lynchburg couple opens cannabis grow store
Daniel Ferrell, missing from Floyd County
Floyd County boy missing; vehicle found
Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday
Blair's picture, height and weight are found on a sign outside her grandmother's home.
Missing teen found safe out-of-state

Latest News

People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
Sen. Steve Newman announced Friday he is resigning from Virginia's redistricting commission.
Sen. Steve Newman resigns from redistricting commission
The artist says he wanted to help welcome fans back home.
New mural in Lane Stadium welcomes back Hokie fans
The sold-out game has brought back fans from all over.
Virginia Tech football fans are excited for the return of in-person games