Roanoke’s Festival in the Park returns after COVID delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Festival in the Park was delayed twice because of COVID-19, but no longer. Now in its 53rd year, the popular event returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Festival Executive Director Skip Brown says it’s been 869 days since Festival’s last concert. Organizers are ready to put that break behind them, with what they’re confident will be a safe and enjoyable event.

“We cancelled 2020 because of COVID. We cancelled 2021 Memorial Day because of COVID,” Brown told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon. “It’s hard to believe it’s been that long since we were here. “

The wait is almost over.

On Friday afternoon, crews were unloading equipment and setting up the sound system, preparing for a line-up that includes fan favorite ‘1964 the Tribute’ on Sunday night.

Saturday’s headliner is ‘Leonid and Friends,’ a highly-regarded band from Russia that started out playing covers of songs by the group Chicago.

“They’re on an 85-city tour right now, which is just remarkable,” Brown said, “so we’re just thrilled to have them and the interest has been very surprising.”

Festival organizers say they are encouraging a common sense approach to COVID, asking people to enjoy the show while maintaining social distancing.

Organizers say they are thrilled with the weather forecast, which is shaping up as a picture-perfect weekend for the return of Festival in the Park.

