Search continues for Roanoke native in Glacier National Park

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MISSOULA, Mont. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Glacier National Park officials are searching for a Richmond woman and Roanoke native who was on vacation in the Montana park.

Jennifer Marie Coleman, 34, is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

The AWARE Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding missing or endangered people, said Coleman is the daughter of the organization’s treasurer and vice president.

The foundation said she was last reported heard from via text message Aug. 30, shortly before noon.

She was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day, but never arrived.

According to the foundation, the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check on her campsite and found all her belongings. Her vehicle was also found in the parking lot of the Highline Trail entrance.

Anyone who may have heard from her is asked to call Glacier National Park Police at (406)-888-7801.

