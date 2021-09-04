Sen. Steve Newman resigns from redistricting commission

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.) announced Friday he is stepping down from the state’s redistricting commission.

In a Facebook post, Newman said he will resign his position effective Monday, September 6.

Newman said he is proud of the commission’s independence and the work that members have done so far.

“Given the newly published Commission meeting schedule and my ongoing professional obligations, I regret that I can no longer serve on this body,” Newman said in the written statement. " Again, I am so grateful to have served with the citizen and legislative members and wish them all well in the coming days.”

Newman was appointed by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, and Newman’s statement said Norment will choose his replacement. The redistricting commission faces a tight schedule to redraw Virginia’s General Assembly and Congressional districts.

