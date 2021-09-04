Advertisement

Two killed in Danville crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a crash in Danville Saturday morning.

About 7:55 a.m. September 4, Danville Police responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail, where a four-door Nissan had been involved in a crash. It was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies were sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicates the driver was headed north on Piney Forest Road and speeding, went off the road and
hit two telephone poles.

