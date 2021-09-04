Two killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a crash in Danville Saturday morning.

About 7:55 a.m. September 4, Danville Police responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail, where a four-door Nissan had been involved in a crash. It was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies were sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicates the driver was headed north on Piney Forest Road and speeding, went off the road and

hit two telephone poles.

