Four arrested in Montgomery County after overnight search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults and two teenagers are in custody in Montgomery County after an overnight search.

At 8:13 p.m. Saturday, September 4, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office got a request for help from Virginia State Police regarding the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began on I-81. State Police told Montgomery County the people in the stolen car had been involved in an armed robbery in New Jersey and were considered armed and dangerous.

At 8:32 p.m., the people in the stolen car abandoned the vehicle in the area of Benoit Drive (Jefferson Forest area of Montgomery County) and ran off, according to Montgomery County. One of the four was taken into custody by VSP, which requested Montgomery County to set up a perimeter to contain the other three. The perimeter was set up and maintained by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with VSP, Blacksburg PD and Virginia Tech PD. The search was conducted into the overnight hours.

The command center was closed by state police about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, September 5, but Montgomery County deputies stayed and captured a second person at 5:24 a.m. with help from Blacksburg PD. Two more were taken into custody three hours later.

In custody are:

Tristan W. Difilippo, 18 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond (no mugshot yet available)

Dajuan K. Pittman, 20 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond

Male Juvenile, 16 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond

Female Juvenile, 17 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond

