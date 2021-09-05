A front triggers a few stray showers

SUNDAY

We’re watching a slow-moving cold front that will take most of the weekend to get through. Sunday will be mostly dry with only a stray shower during the afternoon/evening. As the front approaches Sunday night, it runs into fairly dry air. The best chance for any substantial coverage of showers will be in the mountains late Sunday night.

A cold front moves through the area triggering a few stray showers.

LABOR DAY MONDAY

Monday morning, the front will continue crossing the area with a few leftover showers possible around/before sunrise. By the afternoon, we anticipate increasingly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. The wind shift from the northwest behind the front should also take the humidity levels back down briefly which will lead to another cool night of lows in the 50s Monday night.

Spotty rain and clouds early, then a pleasant afternoon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The week begins sunny but we will once again follow another cold front entering the region by mid-week. This too appears to be a relatively dry front that will offer nothing more than added clouds and a stray shower.

Temperatures drop from the mid-80s ahead of the front to the low-80s by the end of the week.