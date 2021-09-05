Man killed by gunfire in Roanoke Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke police, a man was killed Saturday night from a gunshot wound. Police found him in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue NW with critical injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The identity of the victim will bereleased after next-of-kin is properly notified.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

This remains an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text Roanoke PD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

