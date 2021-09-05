Advertisement

Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead

She never arrived when she was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility.
Jennifer Coleman
Jennifer Coleman(Glacier National Park Facebook)
By WWBT/WDBJ
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MISSOULA, Mont. (WWBT/WDBJ) - A Richmond woman, and Roanoke native, who went missing inside Glacier National Park in Montana has been found deceased.

Jennifer Marie Coleman, 34, is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

The AWARE Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding missing or endangered people, said Coleman is the daughter of the organization’s treasurer and vice president.

The foundation said she was last heard from via text message on Aug. 30, shortly before noon.

She was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day but never arrived.

According to the foundation, the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check on her campsite and found all of her belongings. Her vehicle was also found in the parking lot of the Highline Trail entrance.

On Sept. 5, the AWARE Foundation says Coleman has been found deceased. Coleman’s father released the following statement:

Worse possible news today, Jennifer has been found deceased. Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages. People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.

