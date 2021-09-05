Advertisement

Salem sailor among victims of deadly Navy helicopter crash

WDBJ profiled Buriak in February 2020 after he helped rescue a swimmer in Guam who was in distress.
Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem, Va. Photo courtesy Navy Office of...
Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem, Va. Photo courtesy Navy Office of Community Outreach.(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, was among the group.

WDBJ profiled Buriak in February 2020 after he helped rescue a swimmer in Guam who was in distress.

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, VA, with wife Megan,...
Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, VA, with wife Megan, and son Caulder. He is survived by his wife and son. (photo courtesy: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)(Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)

They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

The MH-60S crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

One sailor was rescued after the crash. Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier were injured but were said to be in stable condition.

The Navy declared the sailors dead on Saturday following days of search-and-rescue efforts and switched to recovering their bodies.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The MH-60S helicopter typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

The aircraft belongs to the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat S

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia woman Jennifer Coleman, reported missing after hiking in Montana
Search continues for Roanoke native in Glacier National Park
Daniel Ferrell, missing from Floyd County
Floyd County boy missing; vehicle found
Hunt Ridge Apartments-Lexington-Rockbridge CSO Investigation-Lilith Moon
Man arrested after search in Lexington neighborhood
A man was killed by gunfire in Roanoke Saturday night.
Man shot to death in Roanoke Saturday night
Two killed in Danville crash

Latest News

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 5, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 5, 2021
Dajuan Pittman
Four arrested in Montgomery County after overnight search
Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener