Senior Alert canceled for man missing near Dulles Airport

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert issued on Friday for a man last reported seen at Dulles Airport in Loudoun County.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department was looking for Michael Weisel, 79. He is white, 5′9″ and 235 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair, according to police.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment that further posed a credible threat to this health and safety.

WDBJ is working to learn more details on the update.

