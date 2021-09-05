Advertisement

Senior Alert canceled for man missing near Dulles Airport

Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert issued on Friday for a man last reported seen at Dulles Airport in Loudoun County.
Michael Weisel, was previously reported missing from Loudoun County.
Michael Weisel, was previously reported missing from Loudoun County.(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert issued on Friday for a man last reported seen at Dulles Airport in Loudoun County.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department was looking for Michael Weisel, 79. He is white, 5′9″ and 235 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair, according to police.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment that further posed a credible threat to this health and safety.

WDBJ is working to learn more details on the update.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed by gunfire in Roanoke Saturday night.
Man shot to death in Roanoke Saturday night
Virginia woman Jennifer Coleman, reported missing after hiking in Montana
Search continues for Roanoke native in Glacier National Park
Daniel Ferrell, missing from Floyd County
Floyd County boy missing; vehicle found
Hunt Ridge Apartments-Lexington-Rockbridge CSO Investigation-Lilith Moon
Man arrested after search in Lexington neighborhood
Dajuan Pittman
Four arrested in Montgomery County after overnight search

Latest News

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found deceased
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Roanoke fire on Howbert Ave SW