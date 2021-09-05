Advertisement

Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener

((Source: Liberty Flames Football/Facebook))
By Associated Press
Sep. 5, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Liberty opened the season with a 48-7 victory over Campbell.

Willis threw a 35-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to open the scoring and scored on a 12-yard run with 25 seconds left in the half for a 27-7 lead.

Liberty added rushing touchdowns by Joshua Mack and Shedro Louis in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead.

Willis was 15-of-23 passing for 217 yards before giving way to Johnathan Bennett, who threw a 27-yard score to Jaivian Lofton.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed 40 yards to Caleb Snead for the Camels’ only score.

