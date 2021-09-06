Advertisement

Bedford County Fair to be held at new location

The Bedford County Fair to be held in new location in 2021.
The Bedford County Fair to be held in new location in 2021.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Bedford County tradition returns this year, but in a new location.

The 6th annual Bedford County Fair will be held at the Bedford Moose Lodge this year. In the past, the event was held at the Glenwood properties in Huddleston. Organizers of the event say this new location offers better access for people in Bedford and surrounding counties to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“Being right off of 460 near the town of Bedford, we’re really excited about the economic impact it will bring and just the easier accessibility to the community,” explains Joy Powers, the superintendent of the Bedford County fair.

This year, the fair will run October 15 through the 17th.

The fair board also says it is working to monitor the spread of COVID in the area and will continue to as the event approaches.

Admission to the fair is free, but Powers says shuttle parking is required. More information about that can be found on their website.

