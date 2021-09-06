Buena Vista enjoys 50th Labor Day parade

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Things were festive in Buena Vista as the50th annual Labor Day Parade came through town.

Led by police and the V.M.I. bagpipers, everything from antique tractors to the high school band, and of course politicians running for office, marched down Magnolia Avenue and out to Glen Maury Park, where there was food and music after political speeches.

The annual tradition was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

”The town really turns out for the parades, and then this is a great event, a lot of enthusiasm for candidates on both sides,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Elrod. “Of course, I can remember when every major candidate in the state would come here. We don’t quite continue to have that, but we have a good showing it looks like this year, which is awesome.”

”Fifty years of celebrating American work ethic and the American worker, and the campaign season starts in Buena Vista,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th Dist.), “and I wouldn’t think of being anywhere else.”

It all ended with speeches and music into the evening in Glen Maury Park.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.