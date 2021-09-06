Buena Vista Republicans enjoy traditional Labor Day breakfast

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Old allies met and plates of food were distributed and the annual Republican breakfast, as they have been every Labor Day for fifty years.

“It’s amazing,” effused Jason Miyares, the Republican candidate for Attorney General. “I was here 21 years ago with George Allen, as a young staffer with then Gov. Allen. So it so fantastic to be here.”

The breakfast and Buena Vista Labor Day parade is a chance to not just campaign, but do it the old fashioned way, one voter at a time.

“This is about going to work for everybody in Virginia, and you can’t go work for them if you don’t know them,” said Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. “I’m going to try and meet 8 and half million Virginians here.”

“The campaign has been going on for a while, but Glenn Youngkin feels the momentum,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th Dist.) said. “He feels the excitement here. The Democrats aren’t even throwing a breakfast this morning.”

Out at the parade, State Senator Creigh Deeds was the Democratic point man.

“The COVID has somewhat changed our practice a little bit,” Deeds explained. “We didn’t have our breakfast as usual this morning, but we’re still out here meeting voters, talking to them where they are.”

Meaning, back at their breakfast, the Republicans could celebrate with all of their top of ticket candidates.

“You know, you get to meet people and meet them right where they are actually, and not in some big, fancy place but street level,” said Winsome Sears, the Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, “because this is where politics is. You get right to the heart, right to the meat of the things.”

“If we can get out all of our people out in this part of Virginia, we will win,” Cline said. “We will be able to counter the Democrats up in Northern Virginia.”

Which is, after all, the point of all that campaigning.

