Festival in the Park plays on downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 53rd annual Festival in the Park was in full swing in downtown Roanoke over the weekend.

The event was delayed twice due to COVID but came back to entertain residents with dozens of vendors and live music.

Organizers of the event encouraged social distancing while enjoying the shows which included fan-favorite band “1964 the Tribute” Sunday night, and the concerts continued Monday afternoon with local artists on the stage.

