Advertisement

Increasing sunshine on this Labor Day

Showers quickly exit this morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LABOR DAY MONDAY

Monday morning, the front will continue crossing the area with a few leftover showers possible around/before sunrise. By the afternoon, we anticipate increasingly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. The wind shift from the northwest behind the front should also take the humidity levels back down briefly which will lead to another cool night of lows in the 50s Monday night.

Spotty rain and clouds early, then a pleasant afternoon.
Spotty rain and clouds early, then a pleasant afternoon.(WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns in full force Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds in. We’ll se mostly sunny conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A front heads our way Wednesday triggering a few late day thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday soar to near 88. Our humidity levels remain fairly low.

A cold front will trigger a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.
A cold front will trigger a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

High pressure moves back in by Thursday leading to beautiful sunny weather right into the weekend. Our high temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s through the first part of the weekend.

Temperatures hold in the 80s through the weekend.
Temperatures hold in the 80s through the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Police Seeking Help After Late-Night Shooting
Man shot to death in Roanoke Saturday night
Dajuan Pittman
Four arrested in Montgomery County after overnight search
Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem, Va. Photo courtesy Navy Office of...
Salem sailor among victims of deadly Navy helicopter crash
Virginia woman Jennifer Coleman, reported missing after hiking in Montana
Search continues for Roanoke native in Glacier National Park

Latest News

A front pushes through early leading to more sunshine this afternoon.
Monday September 6, Morning FastCast
Few scattered showers overnight into Labor Day morning.
Few showers overnight as front moves through
A cold front moves through the area triggering a few stray showers.
Sunday, September 5, Morning FastCast
A cold front will bring a stray shower to the region late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Clouds increase Sunday as front rolls in