Increasing sunshine on this Labor Day

LABOR DAY MONDAY

Monday morning, the front will continue crossing the area with a few leftover showers possible around/before sunrise. By the afternoon, we anticipate increasingly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. The wind shift from the northwest behind the front should also take the humidity levels back down briefly which will lead to another cool night of lows in the 50s Monday night.

Spotty rain and clouds early, then a pleasant afternoon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns in full force Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds in. We’ll se mostly sunny conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A front heads our way Wednesday triggering a few late day thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday soar to near 88. Our humidity levels remain fairly low.

A cold front will trigger a few thunderstorms on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

High pressure moves back in by Thursday leading to beautiful sunny weather right into the weekend. Our high temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s through the first part of the weekend.