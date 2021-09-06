Advertisement

Learn about the ‘Run for Refugees Fun Run/Walk 5K & Kids’ 1K’

Courtesy event Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help support Afghan refugees coming to Roanoke by participating in the “Run for Refugees.”

The proceeds from the event, being held at Wasena Park, go to supporting families that left Afghanistan.

Friday’s schedule also includes a walk and “Kids’ 1K.”

The event is hosted by the Roanoke Refugee Partnership in collaboration with the City of Roanoke, Roanoke Public Libraries, Ciudad de Roanoke en Espanol, and Runabout Sports.

Learn more by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

