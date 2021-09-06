Man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday; no one arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot to death early Monday, and Roanoke Police are working to piece together what happened.

Police were notified about 1 a.m. September 6 about shots being fired and a person down in the 1500 block of Downing Street NW. Officers found a man lying in a parking lot in the area; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name won’t be released until family is notified.

Police say they have few details about what may have led to the shooting, and no one has been arrested for what they are calling a homicide.

The incident is similar to one Saturday night still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

