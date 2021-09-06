Advertisement

Man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday; no one arrested

Crime scene generic
Crime scene generic(WALB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot to death early Monday, and Roanoke Police are working to piece together what happened.

Police were notified about 1 a.m. September 6 about shots being fired and a person down in the 1500 block of Downing Street NW. Officers found a man lying in a parking lot in the area; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name won’t be released until family is notified.

Police say they have few details about what may have led to the shooting, and no one has been arrested for what they are calling a homicide.

The incident is similar to one Saturday night still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Police Seeking Help After Late-Night Shooting
Man shot to death in Roanoke Saturday night
Dajuan Pittman
Four arrested in Montgomery County after overnight search
Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem, Va. Photo courtesy Navy Office of...
Salem sailor among victims of deadly Navy helicopter crash
Virginia woman Jennifer Coleman, reported missing after hiking in Montana
Search continues for Roanoke native in Glacier National Park

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Wythe County crash
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
The Bedford County Fair to be held in new location in 2021.
Bedford County Fair to be held at new location
Grown Here at Home: First Gypsy Vanner stallion in the U.S.