Mixed emotions as Bedford County bridge replacement nearing completion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The waters of the Big Otter River flow slowly Monday, much like progress on a bridge replacement.

The Lankford Mill Road bridge replacement project was originally set to be done in 2020.

Its replacement at first was crucial and welcomed.

“We were excited, yeah. It’s gonna be great to have a safe bridge to go across,” said John Blair.

John and Judy Blair have lived close to the river for decades.

The bridge replacement was initially set for last November, before it was delayed to spring, and now this fall, a year after the original deadline.

The detour can be a headache for multiple trips in one day, costing time and fuel.

“It’s a long diversion around for especially our neighbor up the road who has tractors and has to go way around in a detour for him to work his property that’s up the road here,” said Judy Blair.

According to the Blairs, though, it hasn’t been all bad.

Some luxuries such as less traffic and more quietness have been enjoyed.

“I’d say one of the biggest positives is the total quiet that we have...there’s no traffic,” said Judy Blair.

Ultimately, VDOT anticipates the contractor having the bridge done before the year is over. Because they still haven’t completed the work, VDOT continues to reduce payment.

However, its completion will bring mixed emotions to this couple.

“Mixed emotions here because as we told you, it’s quiet, it’s peaceful without the bridge traffic but at the same time it’ll certainly be good for our neighbor and probably good for us. It’ll save us on a lot of time and gas,” said Judy Blair.

“A lot of people will start using this road again,” said John Blair.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.