Motorcyclist killed in Wythe County crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Wythe County Monday morning.

At 9:06 a.m. September 6, Virginia State Police responded to the crash off I-81. Police say the biker had been headed north and ran off the side of the highway, hitting a guardrail near mile marker 72.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The name won’t be released until family is notified.

