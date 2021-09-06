Motorcyclist killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Wythe County Monday morning.

At 9:06 a.m. September 6, Virginia State Police responded to the crash off I-81. Police say the biker had been headed north and ran off the side of the highway, hitting a guardrail near mile marker 72.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The name won’t be released until family is notified.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.