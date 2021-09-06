Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 786,910 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, September 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,395 from Sunday’s 784,515.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,064,116 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from 10,015,288 Friday. 64.7% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 57.3% fully vaccinated. 76.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 68.4% are fully vaccinated.

8,703,656 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 10% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.2% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 11,929 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,899 reported Friday.

1,981 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,892 reported Friday. 63,236 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

