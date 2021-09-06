Advertisement

Public meetings set to discuss Roanoke County Comprehensive Plan update

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A list of public meetings has been scheduled to discuss the Roanoke County 200 Plan, which is designed to update the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

According to the county, the plan:

  • Expresses an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas within the County and the Town of Vinton.
  • Provides guidance for public policies about land development, public services and resource protection.
  • Allows decision makers to study the long-term consequences of current decisions and recognize that today’s actions will impact the county for many years to come.

The last update was in 2005; the Roanoke County 200 Plan is a 15-year plan to mark the County’s bicentennial in 2038.

All meetings will be open house-style from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Planning Area Meetings:

  • Catawba and Masons Cove: Masons Cove Elementary School - Thursday, September 9
  • Peters Creek: Green Ridge Recreation Center - Thursday, September 16
  • Mount Pleasant: Mount Pleasant Elementary School - Thursday, September 23
  • Bonsack/Vinton: Charles R. Hill Community Center (Vinton) - Thursday, September 30
  • Clearbrook: Clearbrook Elementary School - Thursday, October 7
  • Windsor Hills: Brambleton Center - Monday, October 11
  • Cave Spring: South County Library - Monday, October 18
  • Back Creek: Back Creek Elementary School - Thursday, October 28
  • Bent Mountain: Bent Mountain Center - Thursday, November 4
  • Glenvar: Fort Lewis Elementary School - Monday, November 8

Countywide Meetings:

  • South County: South County Library – Wednesday, November 17
  • North County: Green Ridge Center – Thursday, November 18

