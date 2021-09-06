Public meetings set to discuss Roanoke County Comprehensive Plan update

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A list of public meetings has been scheduled to discuss the Roanoke County 200 Plan, which is designed to update the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

According to the county, the plan:

Expresses an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas within the County and the Town of Vinton.

Provides guidance for public policies about land development, public services and resource protection.

Allows decision makers to study the long-term consequences of current decisions and recognize that today’s actions will impact the county for many years to come.

The last update was in 2005; the Roanoke County 200 Plan is a 15-year plan to mark the County’s bicentennial in 2038.

Get more information about the Roanoke County 200 Plan here and here.

All meetings will be open house-style from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Planning Area Meetings:

Countywide Meetings:

South County: South County Library – Wednesday, November 17

North County: Green Ridge Center – Thursday, November 18

