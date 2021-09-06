Roanoke woman teaches free workout classes after losing over 200lbs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two years ago, Tracy Saunders’ life looked a lot different.

“I was close to 500lbs, and I was to the point where I couldn’t really walk. I was using an office chair to get around my house,” she said. “When I went to the doctor and saw the scale, it really hit me hard. I just broke down crying and I just cried out to the Lord to please help me, give me strength to do whatever I need to do to get this weight off.”

Tracy was put on medications for high blood pressure, cholesterol, arthritis, and diabetes. After two years of hard work, Tracy has lost more than 200 lbs. Having made her own progress, she chose to give back to others looking to lose weight.

“After I lost the weight and I started going to the gym, I saw something where they were allowing people to take Zumba certifications.”

She got certified in multiple kinds of instruction and created Fitness Fun with Tracy. Between her full-time job, Tracy now teaches multiple fitness classes a day for dozens of people, and all of it is free.

“At the time when I was overweight, nobody reached out to try to help me,” she remembers. “Rather than help, they laughed and talked. I just want to help whoever came my way. If God sent them my way, guess what, I wanted to help them. I just want to promote health and fitness.”

Something that she does in each of her classes, as she hopes to uplift and inspire.

“The whole time I’m up there laughing and smiling because I see all these people that the Good Lord has allowed me to be able to help. I’m so thankful and grateful to be able to move, because I have never been able to move and so the things that I do now. Just knowing that I’m able to help one person or two people, it’s just wonderful.”

If you are interested in getting more information about Fitness Fun with Tracy, you can visit the group’s Facebook page, email tracysaunders@gmail.com, or call Tracy directly at (540) 915-1382.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.