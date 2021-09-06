Advertisement

Runners gather for 47th annual Health Focus Distance Run

The 5k and 10k races have raised over $4 million in scholarships for healthcare workers over...
The 5k and 10k races have raised over $4 million in scholarships for healthcare workers over the years.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - 125 runners gathered at the starting line outside Salem Red Sox stadium Monday morning for the 47th annual Health Focus Distance Run.

The race was back in full force this year after a much smaller gathering last August due to the pandemic

Racing since 1974, the event is the oldest distance run in the Roanoke Valley, with proceeds benefitting Health Focus of Southwest Virginia’s scholarship and education programs.

The event was sponsored this year by Roanoke Valley ENT and Allergy.

“There’s a lot of burnout and fatigue and there’s a short supply of health care workers and one of the big burdens to medical education is the cost and that’s why I’m very passionate about this race because it raises money for something I believe in which is medical education and providing care for our community,” said Dr. Paul Lenkowski, Owner, CEO of Roanoke Valley ENT & Allergy.

Over the years, the run has raised over $4 million in scholarships.

“All our scholarships go to nurses, doctors, dental hygienists, any type of health care worker so we’re just happy to make that possible for them,” says HFSWVA’s Laurie Gibbons.

A prayer and moment of silence was observed at the event as runners honored their friend Andy Dalton, who collapsed and died at a race in Roanoke Saturday.

Some wearing his photo, running in his memory.

A runner in the Labor Day race paid tribute to Andy Dalton, who collapsed and died unexpectedly...
A runner in the Labor Day race paid tribute to Andy Dalton, who collapsed and died unexpectedly at a race in Roanoke on Saturday.(Runabout Sports Roanoke )

“It’s great to come together in times like these when we face a lot of struggles and challenges and conflicts out there,” said Mark Long, a fellow runner with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “This is the kind of event we can come together as a community, unite as a community rather and just spend time focusing on what matters most.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Police Seeking Help After Late-Night Shooting
Man shot to death in Roanoke Saturday night
Dajuan Pittman
Four arrested in Montgomery County after overnight search
Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem, Va. Photo courtesy Navy Office of...
Salem sailor among victims of deadly Navy helicopter crash
Virginia woman Jennifer Coleman, reported missing after hiking in Montana
Search continues for Roanoke native in Glacier National Park

Latest News

Tracy Saunders teaches multiple fitness classes a week after losing hundreds of pounds.
Roanoke woman teaches free workout classes after losing over 200lbs
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Public meetings set to discuss Roanoke County Comprehensive Plan update
A woman’s right to choose has now surprisingly become the topic in the race for Virginia...
Labor Day marks final stretch in race for Virginia Governor