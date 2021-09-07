Advertisement

Bath County schools closed through September 17

Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County Public Schools has stopped in-school instruction through Friday, September 17.

Schools are closed Tuesday because of a shortage of transportation staff that’s preventing the operation of school bus routes, according to the school district. That shortage is expected to continue through the 17th.

Furthermore, as of Labor Day weekend, there are about nine students and three staffers who have tested positive for COVID within the school district. About 49 students and four staff members are quarantined, according to the district. The majority of those people will be able to return to school or work by the end of next week.

Vaccinated students 12 years and older, and staff considered to be close contacts, are required to wear masks and monitor for COVID symptoms, but they are not required to quarantine, per Bath County.

Elementary and high school staff will be communicating with parents/students regarding assignments and virtual attendance requirements.

Participation in athletic and extra-curricular events during the next two weeks is under review.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting has been postponed, with a new date and location to be announced.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Crime scene generic
Man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday; no one arrested
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather in the eastern part of our region Wednesday.
Tuesday, September 7, Midday FastCast
Sandro’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Opens in Christiansburg