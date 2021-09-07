Advertisement

Craig County schools closed for remainder of week

Logo-Craig County Public Schools
Logo-Craig County Public Schools(Craig County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will halt in-school instruction Wednesday, September 8 through Friday, September 10 because of a staff shortage, according to the school district.

Schools were closed Tuesday, September 7, to allow administrative staff to conduct contact tracing based on COVID exposures over the Labor Day weekend involving staff and students.

As of Tuesday, there are about three students and two staffers who have tested positive for COVID, according to the district. About 50 students and 16 staff members are quarantined, either as close contacts or they are caring for children who are close contacts.

School staff plans to communicate with parents/students regarding assignments. Athletic practices and events will continue. Masks are required during indoor events with no exemptions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY man killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

Virginia Tech hits AP Top 25, Fuente grabs nod after big win
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
LIVE: Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Surveillance photo of ABC store thief in Lynchburg
Photo released in search for woman who stole from Lynchburg ABC store
VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia