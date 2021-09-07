Craig County schools closed for remainder of week

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will halt in-school instruction Wednesday, September 8 through Friday, September 10 because of a staff shortage, according to the school district.

Schools were closed Tuesday, September 7, to allow administrative staff to conduct contact tracing based on COVID exposures over the Labor Day weekend involving staff and students.

As of Tuesday, there are about three students and two staffers who have tested positive for COVID, according to the district. About 50 students and 16 staff members are quarantined, either as close contacts or they are caring for children who are close contacts.

School staff plans to communicate with parents/students regarding assignments. Athletic practices and events will continue. Masks are required during indoor events with no exemptions.

