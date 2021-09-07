Advertisement

Franklin County middle and high school students return to class following closure for cleaning

Students return in person after sanitization
Students return in person after sanitization(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County middle and high school students returned to in person instruction Tuesday following a virtual day on Friday to allow for additional COVID sanitization.

Updated numbers on the school district’s covid-19 dashboard show that 55 current student cases of COVID have been reported in Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, and the Gereau Center in the month of September alone. 

The dashboard also shows 120 cases from those three facilities in August.

Extracurriculars were also canceled on Friday and over the weekend, but also resumed Tuesday.

