Advertisement

Giles County schools closed starting Wednesday

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County Public Schools will move to virtual learning Wednesday through Friday, September 8-10.

The school district says that’s because of the “continued high transmission rate within our communities and the inability to provide the vital functions that are necessary to run a school system effectively and safely (e.g. – providing meals, covering classes and providing in-person instruction, providing bus transportation to students, etc.).”

District officials say they will continue to re-evaluate staffing issues, and if they improve over the next few days, the goal will be to return to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 13. If that happens, it will be under PHASE III of the School Opening plan, with masks required for everyone, no exceptions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
Crime scene generic
Man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday; no one arrested
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY man killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

FILE
Man killed in Charlotte County crash
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting