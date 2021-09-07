Giles County schools closed starting Wednesday

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County Public Schools will move to virtual learning Wednesday through Friday, September 8-10.

The school district says that’s because of the “continued high transmission rate within our communities and the inability to provide the vital functions that are necessary to run a school system effectively and safely (e.g. – providing meals, covering classes and providing in-person instruction, providing bus transportation to students, etc.).”

District officials say they will continue to re-evaluate staffing issues, and if they improve over the next few days, the goal will be to return to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 13. If that happens, it will be under PHASE III of the School Opening plan, with masks required for everyone, no exceptions.

