Take a ride on the Otter Bus, Bedford’s new public transportation

Transportation was noted as a need for the town in a number of community assessments
Signs around Bedford denote where the Otter Bus will stop on its route.
Signs around Bedford denote where the Otter Bus will stop on its route.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Stand at one of many signs around Bedford and soon enough a bus will appear.

The new way around is called the Otter Bus.

The public transportation debuted about a week ago, but was seen as a need for years before that.

“The need for transportation - we see it as a community health issue at the foundation, in the sense that people being connected to the resources that they need to live a healthy life is critical,” said Denny Huff, Bedford Community Health Foundation executive director.

Huff says the bus will make a difference in the community.

It will provide access to things like groceries and housing, but also health care. Several stops on the hour-long route feature health-related organizations.

“We really wanna see people utilize it to get to their doctor’s appointments, get to the grocery store, get to any resources,” said Huff.

For the first six months, the bus will be completely free to anyone.

The health foundation expects a fair amount of traffic in and out of these seats.

“We ran a pilot, a pre-pandemic pilot and it was very, very popular then and folks really missed it when it was gone, so we knew it would be successful,” said Huff.

So as people take a seat and go for a ride, the message from the health foundation is clear.

“It’s really gonna be an improvement for the town,” said Huff.

