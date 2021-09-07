Advertisement

Great Little Park construction begins in downtown Christiansburg

The Great Little Park in downtown Christiansburg on Monday September 6, 2021.
The Great Little Park in downtown Christiansburg on Monday September 6, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two years ago, Downtown Christiansburg Incorporated and the Town of Christiansburg received a grant from Rally Southwest Virginia for a community project. The Christiansburg community decided that they wanted a public park downtown.

“The community was really dead set that they wanted a small gathering space in the heart of downtown, that was going to be a quiet space where folks could grab lunch and sit, have a quiet moment in our busy downtown,” said DCI President, Justin Sanders

The groundbreaking for the Great Little Park on Main St. project happened on August 30. Sanders said with COVID last year, it continues to be important for people to come together and the Great Little Park is a perfect example of that.

“I think this park is a great example of what can happen when our community has a common goal. They come together, they’ve designed this park, it’s reflecting what the community has asked for, and then the community is funding it.”

Besides some of the grant money, the majority of the funding for the project has come from community fundraisers. More than $15,000 has been raised to this point, with a $30,000 goal for the full design.

The Park is currently in phase one, with phase two upcoming this fall. The plan is for it to be fully completed with residents enjoying it, by the end of the year.

The Great Little Park project is always looking for volunteers as they continue to complete each phase. For more information, you can head to DCI’s website here.

