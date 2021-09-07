Advertisement

“Lifeguard University” to begin at Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Wednesday

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Friday September 3, 2021.
The Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Friday September 3, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Aquatic Center is preparing to begin its “Lifeguard University” class on Wednesday. The six-month long free program aims to improve the skills of those who want to get into lifeguarding, but might need to improve in a few areas before taking a lifeguard course.

The first three months will focus on fitness and swimming skills. The last three months will transition into a lifeguard certification course. For the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, learning these skills goes beyond just the pool.

“Getting certified as a lifeguard, that’s not skills that you have to use just here, when you’re on the clock working as a lifeguard, you take it with you. When you’re out in nature and around water, you still have those skills,” said Assistant Director of Aquatics, Chrystal Jones.

Jones said the the program is free of charge, but they expect each person to be committed, and also apply for a lifeguarding position at the Aquatic Center following their certification. She said they are currently understaffed like many pools around the country, and hopes this program will address those needs as well.

For more information on “Lifeguard University,” you can find a social media post below. For more information on the Aquatic Center, you can find its website here.

We are offering Lifeguard University beginning September 8!

Posted by Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

