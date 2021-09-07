Lt. Neice named as new Pulaski police chief

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Interim Chief Lt. Jill Neice was unanimously chosen from a pool of 16 candidates by an interview panel as the Town of Pulaski’s next police chief. She is being sworn in as chief Tuesday night.

WDBJ profiled Neice in June when she was named Interim Chief following former Chief Gary Roche’s retirement on June 1:

Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham announced her appointment for interim police chief Tuesday night during the town council meeting.

Lt. Jill Neice from the patrol division has agreed to step in for a few months while the town searches for its next chief.

Chief Gary Roche took over as Pulaski’s chief in 2001 and retired on June 1. The town’s captain also retired in the last two months.

“It’s hard to lose your leaders, especially right now in law enforcement, it’s a trying time,” Neice said. “If I can offer some stability because I’ve been here, I know a lot of folks in the community, we do a lot of outreach. My plan is to try to make the transition smooth and give the town time to find the right candidate to lead us moving forward.”

Neice said there should be no difference in service during the transition. She intends to step back to her role as a lieutenant over the patrol division once the town selects a chief.

“We had a great police chief – he was very worried about all his workers and all the police officers. He would do anything; he had their backs,” Mayor Shannon Collins said. “I’m looking forward to who we get, and I know we’ll see something good there, too.”

With more than 23 years serving in various roles with the Pulaski Police Department, Interim Chief Neice worked her way up the career ladder, according to the town. She started out as a Patrol Officer before accepting a role in the Investigations division, then was promoted to become a Detective Sergeant. She finally settled in her previous role as Patrol Lieutenant, where she has served for six years.

Neice graduated from New River Community College, with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Administration of Justice before attending Radford University and graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Her entire career in law enforcement has been spent with the Pulaski Police Department.

