Man killed in Charlotte County crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a man in Charlotte County.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 6, on Route 40.

A Ford Mustang was going west when it crossed the centerline and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The man driving the Mustang died at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

