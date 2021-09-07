Man killed in Charlotte County crash
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a man in Charlotte County.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 6, on Route 40.
A Ford Mustang was going west when it crossed the centerline and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.
The man driving the Mustang died at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
