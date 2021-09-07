Martinsville and Henry County begin their public hearing on reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville and Henry County had agreed upon a voluntary settlement on the terms of reversion months ago, however one topic that’s under question is when the City of Martinsville would become a town. Martinsville is asking for a July 1st, 2022 date.

“Putting off reversion for an additional year or what the commission will recommend will only prolong the issues the city struggles with on a daily basis,” said Martinsville mayor, Kathy Lawson.

However, the county is looking for a couple of years to prepare to absorb the city as they are still working to figure out the logistics when it comes to adding offices to the county administration buildings.

“We are full, we try to handle our expenses and requirements as well as we can, but we are full in that building,” said Henry County administrator, Tim Hall.

The city’s mayor also stated that while hundreds will lose their jobs, they plan to retain all their urban services positions and believe the county would hire former city employees, but the county says that is not a guarantee.

“Like any other hiring you want to take time to get the right fit the right people, so there will be a process to hire, to interview, to bring on to our system, how we do things in the county system,” said Hall.

The commission on local government will take the information from the hearing to form a report for a special court that will ultimately rule on town reversion.

The county believes a July 1st, 2023 reversion date is necessary to enact studies for their buildings and the school system. The hearing will continue Wednesday morning at 9, with a public input hearing at 7 Wednesday evening.

