Advertisement

Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident

By WGCL Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A young athlete died inside a collapsing elevator in Atlanta and his parents are looking for some answers.

Jaumarcus McFarland, who was a student at Champion Prep Academy, was crushed by an elevator in a student housing building last week.

Jessica Moore, McFarland’s mother, says she’s simply overwhelmed. She traveled from Missouri to Atlanta.

“My son came here to do what he loves to do: play football. He really enjoyed that. He wasn’t able to fulfill that. I just want answers. I’m overwhelmed by the whole thing,” she said.

The property manager released a statement that said the weight capacity of the elevator was 3,000 pounds, but the 16 athletes who were inside pushed that limit to nearly 4,000 pounds.

When the Georgia elevator company was approached about an overdue inspection on the elevator, the response was that it’s the responsibility of the state to do inspections and many were not done in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The state is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY man killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Signs around Bedford denote where the Otter Bus will stop on its route.
Take a ride on the Otter Bus, Bedford’s new public transportation
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its...
Final preparations underway ahead of Robert E. Lee statue removal