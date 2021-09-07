Advertisement

Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man shot to death Saturday night.

Police found Hakeem Logan, 29, of Roanoke, with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue NW late the night of September 4. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are referring to this as a homicide investigation.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text Roanoke PD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

