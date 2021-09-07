Advertisement

Photo released in search for woman who stole from Lynchburg ABC store

Surveillance photo of ABC store thief in Lynchburg
Surveillance photo of ABC store thief in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released a photo of a woman involved in a larceny at the Wards Road ABC Store.

August 26, 2021, security footage captured images of a woman stealing an item from the ABC Store at 3901 Wards Road, according to police.

She is white with shoulder-length dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

