Photo released in search for woman who stole from Lynchburg ABC store

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released a photo of a woman involved in a larceny at the Wards Road ABC Store.

August 26, 2021, security footage captured images of a woman stealing an item from the ABC Store at 3901 Wards Road, according to police.

She is white with shoulder-length dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

