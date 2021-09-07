Advertisement

Pop-up mini golf coming to downtown Roanoke

By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new entertainment option coming to downtown Roanoke: mini golf.

Downtown Putt Around is a new 9-hole mini-golf course that will pop up at different locations in the downtown area of Roanoke.

Your first opportunity to play will be at Century Plaza, beginning September 23 and running through October 14.

Visitors can play from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $5 perversion, with children 6 and under free. Limited walk-up spaces are available, so you may want to schedule your visit in advance.

More information on Downtown Putt Around can be found here.

