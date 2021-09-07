Sandro’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant opens at Christiansburg Marketplace

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A little bit if Italy has arrived!

A family-owned pizzeria and Italian restaurant is making its debut.

Sandro’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant is in Christiansburg—tucked in the corner of the new Marketplace shopping center.

“Me, my brother and my sister grew up in the restaurant business. And my brother and I have opened up restaurants, over the decades,” said Alessandro ‘Sandro’ Pugliese owner of Sandro’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant.

“We had the opportunity to open on up here so we took advantage of it,” said Sandro.

Clearly, they aren’t strangers to the restaurant biz--- in 1978 his dad opened Sal’s Jr. in Radford – and later in Fairlawn.

“I actually was raised like him in a business. My dad has a restaurant. So we’ve always have already I don’t know any different. I’ve always been in the restaurant business,” said Lucia Pugliese.

“I was born into the restaurant business she owns her father owns ‘Oh Sol Mio’ in South Boston Virginia,” said Sandro.

So it’s easy to say it is a family affair.

“It’s fun because we get to go back and forth to places. We get to see other people we know people out of school.”

They’re serving up fresh mixed drinks--- homemade Italian food almost everything from pastas to seafood to New York style pizza, subs and more.

“I suppose the shway shway --oh is very good. The-- you can go wrong with pieces of the pizza and cheesesteaks are always the most popular. And of course, calzones, stromboli’s,” said Sandro.

Being located within an up-and-coming shopping center in the New River Valley (NRV)—they hope to grow with the area.

“We’re very excited we’re one of the, we’re the only family-owned restaurant in the shopping center right now. We’re very excited to have more that are coming through. Once the entire development is, is complete-- it will be a very beautiful location, come shop, dine, and eventually resigned as well they’re going to be building some hotels condos or apartments in the shopping center as well and it’ll be very beautiful here,” said Sandro.

Sandro’s is almost done! They hope to add outdoor seating the in the coming months.

