Some health officials say COVID numbers may be peaking, stress following guidelines

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been 18 months of the pandemic so far and health officials are still saying vaccinations are the best way to fight COVID. They say that the delta variant affects younger kids, and health officials are still learning about it.

While COVID numbers across the country are on the rise, the New River Valley Health District health officials say they think we may soon turn a corner.

“Looking at the numbers around the state, looking at it locally, it’s likely that we are peaking, as we expected, from the delta surge,” explains Dr. Noelle Bissell of the New River Valley Health District. “We do expect in the coming weeks that we will start seeing our case counts decline.”

However, she stressed the pandemic is not over.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District believes that the COVID cases among students are not coming from the classroom. In her conversations with school superintendents, they all want to send a message to parents to properly quarantine their children when they have had possible exposure.

“What we’re learning about is transmission happening outside of the school setting for school age children who appear to be attending events outside of the school setting,” says Dr. Morrow. She further stressed the difference between isolation and quarantine, where isolation should happen when someone has COVID, and quarantine should take place when someone has been exposed.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District reports more than 800 new coronavirus cases this week, with 16 new hospitalizations. Those numbers including two children under the age of ten. Dr. Morrow says that health numbers after a holiday are always a little bit skewed due to people traveling.

She also noted that keeping kids in quarantine at home is vital to battling COVID, as is vaccinations and wearing masks when indoors and close to others.

Dr. Bissell encouraged those who are planning to attend large events to weigh their options, but she doesn’t expect that outdoor events like the Virginia Tech Football game would be a super spreader event.

“We don’t expect to see, I guess the coming days will show us. We are very hopeful that what we saw at the game. What we heard is that most people are vaccinated and that those who might have been COVID positive did the right things and stayed home,” she says.

As far as hospital capacity is concerned in the Roanoke valley, both officials said that hospitals are busy and strained because of coronavirus and staffing. Neither said that area hospital capacity is at a critical level.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.