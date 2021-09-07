Advertisement

Sunshine continues ahead of a mid-week cold front

The week remains generally dry with a few stray showers late Wednesday night
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns in full force Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds in. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions throughout the day with highs in the mid 80s. We turn slightly warmer and more humid Wednesday ahead of a mid-week cold front. The front officially arrives late Wednesday evening triggering a few overnight showers and stray storms.

A cold front will trigger a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.
A cold front will trigger a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front slows down over the area, we may keep a few clouds and stray shower around early Thursday morning. Skies will quickly turn sunny behind the front as drier air returns under high pressure. This will lead to clearing skies through Friday. Our high temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s through the first part of the weekend. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 50s Friday and Saturday mornings.

Increasing sunshine Thursday as a front pushes south of the area.
Increasing sunshine Thursday as a front pushes south of the area.(WDBJ Weather)
We warm close to 90 again early next week.
We warm close to 90 again early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

