Teams work to clear hazardous waste left in Rustburg creek

Contact 434-332-9574 with information regarding the fire.
(KWCH)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) pollution response team is working to remedy a hazardous waste situation left by a Rustburg structure fire August 29. Workers were on-site Monday to further assess the situation.

Crews responded that morning to 955 Browns Mill Road, with eight Campbell County volunteer departments.

Hazardous Materials teams worked to contain waste left by firefighting efforts that contained petroleum from melted holding tanks, tires and other materials at the site. Most of the waste was managed before reaching a creek.

The cause of the fire at L and B Auto Inc/Salvage was determined to be accidental and happened while an employee was draining fuel from a vehicle at the business.

The employee was not hurt.

Contact 434-332-9574 to relay information.

