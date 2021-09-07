Virginia Tech hits AP Top 25, Fuente grabs nod after big win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies football team continues to earn victories after defeating No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 Friday.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll placed Virginia Tech at No. 19 in its latest rendition.

Justin Fuente also was named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award winner. The Dodd Trophy is presented by PNC and was announced by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

The Hokies host Middle Tennessee State at 2 p.m. in Blacksburg Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.