7@four: Roanoke Bridal Expo / Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big events coming up in Roanoke and Lynchburg!

OMINE Productions is getting ready for the Roanoke Bridal Festival, Saturday, September 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hotel Roanoke and the Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival September 18 at the Riverfront Festival Fire from noon-7 p.m.

Watch the video to see OMINE’s Kim Jennings chat about both events.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.