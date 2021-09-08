Amherst County supervisors pass resolution supporting Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A referendum to bring a popular Vinton gaming emporium to Madison Heights is on the November ballot and received additional support this week.

Amherst County voters will say if they want a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium brought to the area this November.

Tuesday, the county’s board of supervisors passed a resolution supporting the business.

The county’s economic development authority says they’re happy to have their support.

“We always lean in to say yes. We want new business in Amherst County and so I think that sends a very clear message,” said Victoria Hanson, executive director.

The location would be placed along the Route 29 business corridor in Madison Heights.

Early voting begins September 17.

