Artist Mark Cline talks about 9/11 Memorial in Buena Vista ahead of 20th anniversary event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be a 9/11 Memorial Event in Buena Vista on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Twin Tower art installation creator, Mark Cline stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk to Katey Roshetko about what 9/11 means to him, why he created this installation and what people can expect at the anniversary event.

The service will be at 10 a.m. in Glen Maury Park. Speakers with personal testimonies of that day’s events 20 years ago will share their stories.

